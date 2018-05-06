Ray Noble & The New Mayfair Orchestra
Ray Noble & The New Mayfair Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e1edba0-e3ad-4b3c-abf8-7d09846ba480
Tracks
Sort by
Lazy Bones
Hoagy Carmichael
Lazy Bones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt6d.jpglink
Lazy Bones
Ensemble
Last played on
The Very Thought Of You
Al Bowlly
The Very Thought Of You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn0y.jpglink
The Very Thought Of You
Last played on
In The Bushes At The Bottom Of The Garden
Ray Noble & The New Mayfair Orchestra
In The Bushes At The Bottom Of The Garden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
TRY A LITTLE TENDERNESS (feat. Val Rosing)
Ray Noble & The New Mayfair Orchestra
TRY A LITTLE TENDERNESS (feat. Val Rosing)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
TRY A LITTLE TENDERNESS (feat. Val Rosing)
Last played on
Hang Out The Stars In Indiana (feat. Ray Noble & The New Mayfair Orchestra)
Al Bowlly
Hang Out The Stars In Indiana (feat. Ray Noble & The New Mayfair Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn0y.jpglink
Hang Out The Stars In Indiana (feat. Ray Noble & The New Mayfair Orchestra)
Last played on
Guilty
Al Bowlly
Guilty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn0y.jpglink
Guilty
Last played on
The Moment I Saw You (Noel Gay)
Ray Noble & The New Mayfair Orchestra
The Moment I Saw You (Noel Gay)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Moment I Saw You (Noel Gay)
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist