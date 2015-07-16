AJJ (formerly known as Andrew Jackson Jihad) is an American folk punk band from Phoenix, Arizona, formed in 2004. The band has been noted for their lyricism, which often covers themes of social anxiety, poverty, humanity, religion, addiction, existentialism, and politics. Made up of singer/guitarist Sean Bonnette and bassist Ben Gallaty, the band has played host to many guest musicians from record to record. Sean also skates avidly.