AJJAndrew Jackson Jihad. Formed 2004
AJJ
2004
AJJ Biography (Wikipedia)
AJJ (formerly known as Andrew Jackson Jihad) is an American folk punk band from Phoenix, Arizona, formed in 2004. The band has been noted for their lyricism, which often covers themes of social anxiety, poverty, humanity, religion, addiction, existentialism, and politics. Made up of singer/guitarist Sean Bonnette and bassist Ben Gallaty, the band has played host to many guest musicians from record to record. Sean also skates avidly.
AJJ Tracks
Do, Re and Me
AJJ
Do, Re and Me
Do, Re and Me
Children Of God
AJJ
Children Of God
Children Of God
Skate Park
AJJ
Skate Park
Skate Park
Hate, Rain on Me
AJJ
Hate, Rain on Me
Hate, Rain on Me
Sense, Sensibility
AJJ
Sense, Sensibility
Sense, Sensibility
Candle In The Wind
AJJ
Candle In The Wind
Candle In The Wind
