Ellie Lawson is a British folk and pop singer-songwriter. Born in South London, she has released 4 albums and 2 EPs independently, and co-written and recorded an Electronic Dance Album with Dutch Trance producers Ferry Corsten, Richard Durand, Spacerockerz and other well known DJ Producers.

Lawson has been an ambassador for the clothing brand Quiksilver since 2008 and toured Quiksilver stores in the UK and Ireland as part of her sponsorship deal. The singer who was previously signed with Atlantic Records in the USA with her debut album was championed by Ellen DeGeneres. Lawson has tracks produced by William Orbit and DJ Lethal, who signed her to his production company alongside lawyer/publishing head/manager David Mantel for her first album, The Philosophy Tree. She was previously managed for 2 years by Fashion GPS CEO Eddie Mullon and Kerri Savage.

She has her own record label called 'Create Your Own Reality' and previously sold 25,000 records with the US book retailer Barnes & Noble. Lawson's performances include opening for the BBC presenter Jimmy Doherty's festival where KT Tunstall and José González headlined, the Abbey Road Studios as part of the Brit Awards, Sundance film festival, Relentless Boardmasters festival and others.