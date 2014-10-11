Peter LemerEnglish jazz musician. Born 14 June 1942
Peter Lemer
1942-06-14
Peter Lemer Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Naphtali Lemer (born 14 June 1942) is an English jazz musician. He worked with the Pete Lemer Quintet, Spontaneous Music Ensemble, Annette Peacock, Harry Beckett, Gilgamesh, Baker Gurvitz Army, Seventh Wave, Harry Beckett's Joy Unlimited, Pierre Moerlen's Gong, Mike Oldfield Group, In Cahoots, Miller/Baker/Lemer. He currently works with In Cahoots, Peter Lemer Trio/Quartet, Barbara Thompson's Paraphernalia, and the Peter Lemer-Billy Thompson Quartet and Duo.
Peter Lemer Tracks
Guardians of the Deep
Peter Lemer
Guardians of the Deep
Guardians of the Deep
Composer
Last played on
