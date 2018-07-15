Johann WalterBorn 1496. Died 15 March 1570
Johann Walter
1496
Johann Walter Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Walter, also known as Johann Walther or Johannes Walter (original name: Johann Blankenmüller) (1496 – 25 March 1570) was a Lutheran composer and poet during the Reformation period.
Ein Feste Burg ist unser Gott
Ein Feste Burg ist unser Gott
Fuga quinti, octavi, secundi
Fuga quinti, octavi, secundi
Fuga primi et secundi in Diapente
Fuga primi et secundi in Diapente
'Höret an das Leiden unser's Herrn Jesu Christi' from German Passion after St Matthew
'Höret an das Leiden unser's Herrn Jesu Christi' from German Passion after St Matthew
German Passion after St Matthew (excerpt)
German Passion after St Matthew (excerpt)
Wir glauben all an einen Gott
Wir glauben all an einen Gott
Durch Adams Fall
Durch Adams Fall
Ein feste burg ist unser Gott
Ein feste burg ist unser Gott
Ein feste Burg ist unser Gotte
Ein feste Burg ist unser Gotte
Canon in D major for three violins and continuo
Canon in D major for three violins and continuo
Joseph Lieber, Joseph Mein
Joseph Lieber, Joseph Mein
Verbum Caro Factum Est
Verbum Caro Factum Est
All Morgen Ist Ganz Frisch Und Neu
All Morgen Ist Ganz Frisch Und Neu
