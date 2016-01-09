Aris SanGreek singer. Born 19 January 1940. Died 25 July 1992
Aris San
1940-01-19
Aris San Biography (Wikipedia)
Aris San (Greek: Άρης Σαν, Hebrew: אריס סאן; January 19, 1940 – July 25, 1992) was a Greek singer and nightclub owner who popularized Greek music in Israel in the late 1950s and 1960s.
Aris San Tracks
Boumpam
Aris San
Boumpam
Boumpam
