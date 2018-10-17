Tom HoweProduction music composer
Tom Howe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e164af7-1728-4035-b206-bdbe493c0dee
Tom Howe Tracks
Sort by
The Great British Bake Off Theme
Tom Howe
The Great British Bake Off Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Great British Bake Off Theme
Last played on
Early Man (2018) - Prehistoric Prelude
Harry Gregson‐Williams
Early Man (2018) - Prehistoric Prelude
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Early Man (2018) - Prehistoric Prelude
Last played on
The Great British Bake-Off
Tom Howe
The Great British Bake-Off
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Great British Bake-Off
Last played on
Legs
Tom Howe
Legs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Legs
Last played on
Clock Hands
Stephen Tait & Tom Howe
Clock Hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clock Hands
Performer
Last played on
Northern Lights
Matthew J. Robertson, Tom Howe & Mike Reed
Northern Lights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Northern Lights
Performer
Last played on
Inner Warmth
Matthew J. Robertson, Tom Howe & Mike Reed
Inner Warmth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Inner Warmth
Performer
Last played on
Signature Cakes
Tom Howe
Signature Cakes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Signature Cakes
Last played on
Get Baking
Tom Howe
Get Baking
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Baking
Last played on
Back to artist