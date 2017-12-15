Albert Hay MalotteBorn 19 May 1895. Died 16 November 1964
Albert Hay Malotte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1895-05-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e11aabe-2580-43a5-99db-0d4890fd156f
Albert Hay Malotte Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Hay Malotte (May 19, 1895 – November 16, 1964) was an American pianist, organist, composer and educator, best known for his musical setting of The Lord's Prayer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Albert Hay Malotte Tracks
Sort by
The Lord's Prayer
Albert Hay Malotte
The Lord's Prayer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lord's Prayer
Last played on
The Lord's Prayer (feat. Edward Rugman, Simon Chalk, Charlie Beresford, Mathias Svensson, Katrina McWilliams, Mark Chivers, Ruth Woolley, Mike Nowland, Clare Spencer-Smith, Erin Chalk, Andrew Chalk, Amy Passey, Natalie Blake, Chris Passey, Nigel Passey, Richard Skilbeck & Ben MacSkimming)
Albert Hay Malotte
The Lord's Prayer (feat. Edward Rugman, Simon Chalk, Charlie Beresford, Mathias Svensson, Katrina McWilliams, Mark Chivers, Ruth Woolley, Mike Nowland, Clare Spencer-Smith, Erin Chalk, Andrew Chalk, Amy Passey, Natalie Blake, Chris Passey, Nigel Passey, Richard Skilbeck & Ben MacSkimming)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjwn5.jpglink
The Lord's Prayer (feat. Edward Rugman, Simon Chalk, Charlie Beresford, Mathias Svensson, Katrina McWilliams, Mark Chivers, Ruth Woolley, Mike Nowland, Clare Spencer-Smith, Erin Chalk, Andrew Chalk, Amy Passey, Natalie Blake, Chris Passey, Nigel Passey, Richard Skilbeck & Ben MacSkimming)
Lyricist
Last played on
The Lord's Prayer
Albert Hay Malotte
The Lord's Prayer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vw8c.jpglink
The Lord's Prayer
Last played on
Albert Hay Malotte Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist