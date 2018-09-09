Christy NockelsBorn 21 December 1971
Christy Nockels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-12-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e0fd14a-14cb-41db-8647-a67e76dea419
Christy Nockels Biography (Wikipedia)
Christy Lynette Nockels (née Hill, born November 17, 1973) is a singer-songwriter of contemporary Christian music. She was also one of the lead members of the band Watermark, along with her husband, Nathan Nockels.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christy Nockels Tracks
Sort by
My Anchor
Christy Nockels
My Anchor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Anchor
Last played on
You Revive Me
Christy Nockels
You Revive Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Revive Me
Last played on
Christy Nockels Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist