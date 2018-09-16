Buddy ColletteBorn 6 August 1921. Died 19 September 2010
Buddy Collette
Buddy Collette Biography (Wikipedia)
William Marcel "Buddy" Collette (August 6, 1921 – September 19, 2010) was an American jazz flautist, saxophonist, and clarinetist. He was a founding member of the Chico Hamilton Quintet.
Buddy Collette Tracks
Morning Jazz
There Will Never Be Another You
Sleepin' Bee
Goin' Down
A Nice Day
Buddy Boo
Here's Pete
Blues For Yna Yna
Barbara
