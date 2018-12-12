Craig McLachlanBorn 1 September 1965
Craig McLachlan
1965-09-01
Craig McLachlan Biography (Wikipedia)
Craig Dougall McLachlan (born 1 September 1965) is an Australian actor, musician, singer and composer. He has been involved in film, television, the music industry and music theatre for over 30 years. He is best known for appearing in the soap operas Neighbours and Home and Away and the BBC One spy drama Bugs. He has portrayed the title character in The Doctor Blake Mysteries, for which he was nominated for the Logie Award for Most Popular Actor; he has previously won the award in this category three times.
Mona
Craig McLachlan
Mona
Mona
Mona
Craig McLachlan
Mona
Mona
Grease
Craig McLachlan
Grease
Grease
Summer Nights
Craig McLachlan
Summer Nights
Summer Nights
Mona
Craig McLachlan And Check 1-2
Mona
Mona
You're The One That I Want
Debbie Gibson
You're The One That I Want
You're The One That I Want
