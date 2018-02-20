Stereo MCs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4l3.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e0ca89b-f5a6-4034-af31-17f10ff5a7d2
Stereo MCs Biography (Wikipedia)
Stereo MC's are a British hip hop/electronic dance group which formed in Clapham, London, in 1985. They had a transatlantic Top 20 with their single "Connected". After releasing eight albums for Island Records, K7, Graffiti Recordings, and Pias, they formed the label Connected with Terranova to release their own material and that of other artists within the house/techno/electronic medium.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stereo MCs Tracks
Sort by
Connected
Stereo MCs
Connected
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4l3.jpglink
Connected
Last played on
Step It Up
Stereo MCs
Step It Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4l3.jpglink
Step It Up
Last played on
Deep Down And Dirty
Stereo MCs
Deep Down And Dirty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4l3.jpglink
Deep Down And Dirty
Last played on
Step It Up (Radio Edit)
Stereo MCs
Step It Up (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4l3.jpglink
Step It Up (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Assimo (feat. Stereo MCs)
Third Son
Assimo (feat. Stereo MCs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4l3.jpglink
Assimo (feat. Stereo MCs)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Stereo MCs
Upcoming Events
25
Apr
2019
Stereo MCs
The Picturedrome, Northampton, UK
26
Apr
2019
Stereo MCs
The Picturedrome, Sheffield, UK
26
Apr
2019
Stereo MCs
Picture Drome, Holmfirth, North Yorkshire, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1993
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e48g9r
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1993-06-25T01:07:32
25
Jun
1993
Glastonbury: 1993
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest Stereo MCs News
Stereo MCs Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Liz chats to Andy and Tom from Groove Armada and discovers how their song At The River came about
-
Groove Armada backstage at El Dorado Festival
-
Leftfield's Neil Barnes tells Steve about the making of their iconic debut album 'Leftism'
-
James Cracknell's motivational tunes
-
Groove Armada - Club Scouts - Fabric
-
Groove Armada enter the Hall of Fame
Back to artist