Thomas Obadiah Chisholm (pronounced; July 29, 1866 – February 29, 1960) was an American songwriter who wrote several prominent Christian hymns.

Thomas O. Chisholm was born in Franklin, Kentucky on July 29, 1866 in a log cabin and became a teacher at age sixteen. In 1893, aged 27, Chisholm had a Christian conversion experience during a revival in Franklin led by Dr. Henry Clay Morrison. He served as a Methodist minister for only one year before resigning due to poor health. In 1909 Chisholm began working as a life insurance agent in Winona Lake and Vineland, New Jersey.

Chisholm wrote over 1,200 sacred poems over his lifetime, which appeared in many Christian periodicals, and he served as an editor of the Pentecostal Herald in Louisville for a period. In 1923 at age fifty-seven, Chisholm wrote the popular song Great is Thy Faithfulness which he submitted to William M. Runyan who was affiliated with the Moody Bible Institute and Runyan set the song to music. Towards the end of his life, Chisholm retired to the Methodist Home for the Aged in Ocean Grove, New Jersey and died in 1960.