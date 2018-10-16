Solveig SlettahjellBorn 2 April 1971
Solveig Slettahjell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-04-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e0b59fe-4bce-49af-ac11-399cb5ac5dde
Solveig Slettahjell Biography (Wikipedia)
Solveig Slettahjell (born 2 April 1971 in Bærum, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz singer, known for her soulful, seductive voice.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Solveig Slettahjell Tracks
Sort by
Take it With Me
Solveig Slettahjell
Take it With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take it With Me
Last played on
McCartney: Jenny Wren
Solveig Slettahjell
McCartney: Jenny Wren
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
McCartney: Jenny Wren
Last played on
You go I go
Solveig Slettahjell
You go I go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You go I go
Last played on
A Day (words by Emily Dickinson)
Solveig Slettahjell
A Day (words by Emily Dickinson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Day (words by Emily Dickinson)
Last played on
Three Hearts in a Bowl
Solveig Slettahjell
Three Hearts in a Bowl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three Hearts in a Bowl
Last played on
How They Shine
Solveig Slettahjell
How They Shine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How They Shine
Last played on
Solveig Slettahjell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist