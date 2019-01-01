Violet LoraineBorn 26 July 1886. Died 18 July 1956
Violet Loraine
1886-07-26
Violet Loraine Biography (Wikipedia)
Violet Loraine (26 July 1886 – 18 July 1956) was an English musical theatre actress and singer.
Violet Loraine Tracks
If You Were The Only Girl In The World
