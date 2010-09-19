Andrés Flores18th century composer
Andrés Flores
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e093858-e333-467a-8a88-119f8d0000c8
Andrés Flores Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrés Flores was one of four important criollo composers in baroque Bolivia trained by Juan de Araujo, during his tenure as choirmaster of the Cathedral of Sucre (then called La Plata) 1680-1712. The other three notable criollo composers were Sebastián de los Ríos, Roque Jacinto de Chavarría, and Blas Tardío y Guzmán.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andrés Flores Tracks
Sort by
Tota pulchra es, Maria
Andrés Flores
Tota pulchra es, Maria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tota pulchra es, Maria
Last played on
Back to artist