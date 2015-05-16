Alan FergusonMember of Purple Munkie
Alan Ferguson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e042692-f13a-4c8e-8b9a-21ff49d8a994
Alan Ferguson Tracks
Sort by
Flat Foot Floogie
Len Harrison
Flat Foot Floogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bpq0j.jpglink
Flat Foot Floogie
Composer
Last played on
Ain't Misbehavin'
Fats Waller and His Continental Rhythm
Ain't Misbehavin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't Misbehavin'
Last played on
Back to artist