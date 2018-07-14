Albert Schnelzer (born June 3, 1972, Värmland) is a Swedish composer.

As a youth, Schnelzer was a keyboard player in a rock band. He later became a student at the Malmö Academy of Music from 1994 to 2000. His teachers in Sweden included Sven-David Sandström and Rolf Martinsson, and he was a conducting pupil of Gunnar Staern and Lars Jensen. In the UK, Schnelzer studied music at the Royal College of Music, where his teachers included Julian Anderson. He continued his conducting studies with John Carewe.

In 1998, Schnelzer won the "Composer of Tomorrow" competition with the orchestral work Erupto. He joined the Society of Swedish Composers in 2001. He became better known outside of Sweden with his piano trio Predatory Dances, composed on commission from Radio France and premiered at the Présence Festival in 2004.