LSO String Ensemble
LSO String Ensemble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e01af49-b16a-49a6-bce7-a7c34e7774c3
LSO String Ensemble Tracks
Sort by
String Quartet in D minor, D 810, 'Death and the Maiden' (4th mvt)
Franz Schubert
String Quartet in D minor, D 810, 'Death and the Maiden' (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
String Quartet in D minor, D 810, 'Death and the Maiden' (4th mvt)
Last played on
Introduction and Allegro for Strings
Edward Elgar
Introduction and Allegro for Strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Introduction and Allegro for Strings
Last played on
Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis
Last played on
Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge
Benjamin Britten
Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge
Last played on
Introduction and Allegro
Edward Elgar
Introduction and Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Introduction and Allegro
Last played on
Back to artist