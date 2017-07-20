Alison Goldfrapp
1966-05-13
Alison Goldfrapp Biography (Wikipedia)
Alison Elizabeth Margaret Goldfrapp (born 13 May 1966) is an English musician and record producer, best known as the lead vocalist of the electronic music duo Goldfrapp.
"I don't like CDs. I can't bear them" - Alison Goldfrapp chats to Lauren Laverne
2017-03-01
Alison came in to chat about her favourite records and formats, and new album Silver Eye
Alison Goldfrapp joins Katie Puckrik in the studio
2013-03-25
Alison Goldfrapp joins Katie to talk about her dark prog rock past.
Are We Here? (feat. Alison Goldfrapp)
Orbital
Are We Here? (feat. Alison Goldfrapp)
Are We Here? (feat. Alison Goldfrapp)
Last played on
Annabel
Alison Goldfrapp
Annabel
Annabel
Last played on
Believer
Alison Goldfrapp
Believer
Believer
Last played on
Alive
Alison Goldfrapp
Alive
Alive
Last played on
