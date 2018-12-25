Ars Nova CopenhagenDanish vocal ensemble. Formed 1979
Ars Nova Copenhagen
1979
Weihnachts-Oratorium, SWV 435
Heinrich Schütz
Der Beschluss (Weihnachtshistorie)
Heinrich Schütz
Woefully arrayed
William Cornysh
Death is the Last Enemy
Rued Langgaard
In the morning
Rued Langgaard
Hymn
Rued Langgaard
Lokkende Toner, BVN 112
Rued Langgaard
Rex Tremendae (plainchant) - Recordare Jesu Pie - Juste Judex (plainchant)
Bent Sørensen
Requiem: Kyrie
Johannes Ockeghem
Rise Up, My Love
Howard Skempton
Stabat Mater
John Browne
In C
Terry Riley
Know what is above you
Steve Reich
Rise up my love
Ars Nova Copenhagen
Andachtsjodler
Traditional, Ars Nova Copenhagen & Paul Hillier
"Behind The Wall Stand The Little Roses" (Rose Garden Songs, No 2)
Rued Langgaard
L'Homme armé
Gabriel Jackson
Un beau baiser
Louis Andriessen
More sweet than my refrain
Howard Skempton
When We Were Children
David Lang
More Sweet Than My Refrain
Howard Skempton
På Sjølunds Fagre sletter (King Valdemar's hunt)
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Die Wasserrose (The Water-lily)
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Underlige Afterlufte (Airs of evening)
Carl Nielsen
Rise Up, My Love
Howard Skempton
Clapping Music (arr. for choir)
Steve Reich
Gallos y Huesos: Si cuando cae la noche
Pablo Ortiz, Tine Rehling, Ars Nova Copenhagen & Paul Hillier
choral music
Rued Langgaard
Yndigt dufter Danmark [Lovely is the scent of Denmark]
Svend Simon Schultz
As I crossed a Bridge of Dreams
Anne Boyd
Benedictus
Ars Nova Copenhagen
8 Morning Songs for Children): no. 2. Lysets engel gar med glans
Christoph Ernst Friedrich Weyse
Drei Hirtenkinder aus Fatima
Arvo Pärt
Kyrie from Missa Pange Lingua
Josquin des Prez
Also hat Gott die Welt geliebt, SWV.380; Jauchzet dem Herren, alle Welt
Heinrich Schütz
Two Slavonic Hymns
Arvo Pärt
Alleluias 3 & 4; Funeral Ikos; Alleluias 2 & 6
Nino Janjgava, John Tavener, Ars Nova Copenhagen & Paul Hillier
Alleluias 1, 5 & 11; The Lamb; Alleluias 7 & 8; Bogoróditse Dyévo Ráduisya
Nino Janjgava, John Tavener, Arvo Pärt, Ars Nova Copenhagen & Paul Hillier
Thomas gemma Cantuarie / Thomas cesus in Doveria; Cantico del Sole - Sun Song
Anon.
Gloria; Oimè lasso e freddo lo mio core; Doleo super te/Absalon fili mi; >>>
Leonel Power
Three Pieces: Venite a laudare; Beata viscera; Lauda novella sia cantata
Anon.
Ich danke dem Herrn, SWV.34; Ich freu' mich des, das mir geredt ist, SWV.26
Heinrich Schütz
