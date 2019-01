Kiran Leonard: We Need To Dream Big

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02m1b5j.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02m1b5j.jpg

2015-03-15T09:33:00.000Z

Kiran Leonard delivers an inspirational talk about being less cynical and apathetic.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02m1b69