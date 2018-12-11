Florent BoffardBorn 1964
Florent Boffard
1964
Florent Boffard Biography (Wikipedia)
Florent Boffard (born in 1964) is a French classical pianist and pedagogue.
Florent Boffard Tracks
Romanian Folk Dances
Béla Bartók
Romanian Folk Dances
Romanian Folk Dances
Out of Doors: The Chase
Béla Bartók
Out of Doors: The Chase
Out of Doors: The Chase
Out of Doors: Night music
Béla Bartók
Béla Bartók
Out of Doors: Night music
Out of Doors: Night music
Improvisation on a Hungarian Peasant Song
Béla Bartók
Béla Bartók
Improvisation on a Hungarian Peasant Song
Improvisation on a Hungarian Peasant Song
Berceuse, Op 16
Gabriel Fauré
Berceuse, Op 16
Berceuse, Op 16
Romance in B flat major for violin and piano, Op 28
Gabriel Fauré
Gabriel Fauré
Romance in B flat major for violin and piano, Op 28
Romance in B flat major for violin and piano, Op 28
Morceau de lecture
Gabriel Fauré
Morceau de lecture
Morceau de lecture
Romance in B flat major for violin and piano, Op 28
Gabriel Fauré
Gabriel Fauré
Romance in B flat major for violin and piano, Op 28
Romance in B flat major for violin and piano, Op 28
Berceuse Op. 16 (feat. Florent Boffard & Isabelle Faust)
Gabriel Fauré
Gabriel Fauré
Berceuse Op. 16 (feat. Florent Boffard & Isabelle Faust)
Berceuse Op. 16 (feat. Florent Boffard & Isabelle Faust)
