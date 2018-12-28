Bomfunk MC’sFormed 1997
Bomfunk MC’s
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5dfbf314-2052-4c3b-9a7a-5270fb3b2a55
Bomfunk MC’s Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bomfunk MC's were a Finnish hip hop group that was active between 1998 and 2005. The group's front man was the rapper B.O. Dubb (born Raymond Ebanks, and formerly known as "B.O.W."), and the main producer was Jaakko "JS16" Salovaara.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bomfunk MC’s Tracks
Sort by
Freestyler
Bomfunk MC’s
Freestyler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bts91.jpglink
Freestyler
Last played on
NK OLD SK - Guz - Bomfunk MCs - Freestyler
Bomfunk MC’s
NK OLD SK - Guz - Bomfunk MCs - Freestyler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
NK OLD SK - Guz - Bomfunk MCs - Freestyler
Last played on
Freestyler (Radio Edit)
Bomfunk MC’s
Freestyler (Radio Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freestyler (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Freestyler (Teknian & ZeroZero feat. JFB Remix)
Bomfunk MC’s
Freestyler (Teknian & ZeroZero feat. JFB Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n61yt.jpglink
Freestyler (Teknian & ZeroZero feat. JFB Remix)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Bomfunk MC’s
Bomfunk MC’s Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist