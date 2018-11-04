Roy Huskey, Jr.Son of Roy Junior Huskey. Born 17 December 1956. Died 6 September 1997
Roy Huskey, Jr.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956-12-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5dfb0fb6-4a34-4b39-b629-83cbe4e00fb0
Roy Huskey, Jr. Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Milton Huskey (December 17, 1956 – September 6, 1997) was a prominent American upright bass player in country music from Nashville, Tennessee. Huskey performed alongside musicians such as Chet Atkins, Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Vince Gill, George Jones, Steve Earle, Doc Watson and many others. His father, Roy Madison "Junior" Huskey, was also a notable bass player.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roy Huskey, Jr. Tracks
Sort by
Paradise
Jim Rooney, John Prine, Kenny Malone, Philip Donnelly, Roy Huskey, Jr., Sam Bush & Stuart Duncan
Paradise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr0t.jpglink
Paradise
Last played on
When We're Gone, Long Gone
David Grisman
When We're Gone, Long Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wpdfj.jpglink
When We're Gone, Long Gone
Last played on
Back to artist