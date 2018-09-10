Vladimir CosmaFrench-Romanian composer, conductor and violinist. Born 13 April 1940
Vladimir Cosma (born 13 April 1940) is a Romanian-born French composer, conductor and violinist.
He was born into a family of musicians. His father, Teodor Cosma, was a pianist and conductor, his mother a writer-composer, his uncle, Edgar Cosma, composer and conductor, and one of his grandmothers, pianist, a student of the renowned Ferruccio Busoni.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
EBBEN? NE ANDRO LONTANA (LA WALLY)
Alfredo Catalani
EBBEN? NE ANDRO LONTANA (LA WALLY)
EBBEN? NE ANDRO LONTANA (LA WALLY)
Diva (Promenade Sentimentale)
Vladimir Cosma
Diva (Promenade Sentimentale)
Diva (Promenade Sentimentale)
David's Song
Vladimir Cosma
David's Song
David's Song
David's Song - The Theme From Kidnapped
Vladimir Cosma
David's Song - The Theme From Kidnapped
Ebben? Ne andro lontana (La Wally)
Alfredo Catalani
Ebben? Ne andro lontana (La Wally)
Ebben? Ne andro lontana (La Wally)
Conductor
Singer
La Wally - dramma musicale in 4 acts
Alfredo Catalani
La Wally - dramma musicale in 4 acts
La Wally - dramma musicale in 4 acts
A Coward In The Night
Vladimir Cosma
A Coward In The Night
A Coward In The Night
Petit Bimbo
Vladimir Cosma
Petit Bimbo
Petit Bimbo
Petits Pas Cadences
Vladimir Cosma
Petits Pas Cadences
Petits Pas Cadences
Les Demoiselles De Province
Vladimir Cosma
Les Demoiselles De Province
Les Demoiselles De Province
Saint-Francois Et Les Oiseaux (St Francios And The Bird)
Vladimir Cosma
Saint-Francois Et Les Oiseaux (St Francios And The Bird)
Black Flowers
Vladimir Cosma
Black Flowers
Black Flowers
