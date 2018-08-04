W&WDutch trance duo
W&W
W&W Biography
W&W is a Dutch DJ and record producer duo composed of Willem van Hanegem and Ward van der Harst. They began their careers by producing trance music, before venturing into electro house and big room house.
After producing trance for five years, W&W founded their own record label called Mainstage Music, and became active in the big room house and progressive house scene. This was followed by the release of their commercial breakthrough "Bigfoot" in 2014. In 2017, they returned to their original trance style with the Nwyr (stylised as NWYR; pronounced "new year") project.
W&W Tracks
God Is A Girl
W&W
God Is A Girl
God Is A Girl
Work x Lunatic x The End x Kernkraft 400 x M.F.U. x ID (Slushii Edit) x ID
A$AP Ferg
Work x Lunatic x The End x Kernkraft 400 x M.F.U. x ID (Slushii Edit) x ID
Work x Lunatic x The End x Kernkraft 400 x M.F.U. x ID (Slushii Edit) x ID
Chakra
W&W
Chakra
Chakra
Where Are Ü Now (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & W&W Remix) (feat. Justin Bieber)
Jack Ü
Where Are Ü Now (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & W&W Remix) (feat. Justin Bieber)
Where Are Ü Now (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & W&W Remix) (feat. Justin Bieber)
Rocket (Looks Remix)
W&W
Rocket (Looks Remix)
Rocket (Looks Remix)
Yellow Rocket (Shaan Edit)
Coldplay
Yellow Rocket (Shaan Edit)
Yellow Rocket (Shaan Edit)
Rave After Rave
W&W
Rave After Rave
Rave After Rave
Booty Bounce x Jungle Bae x Zomby Nation (W&W Remix) (feat. Bunji Garlin)
Tujamo
Booty Bounce x Jungle Bae x Zomby Nation (W&W Remix) (feat. Bunji Garlin)
Booty Bounce x Jungle Bae x Zomby Nation (W&W Remix) (feat. Bunji Garlin)
Bigfoot (Dillon Francis Remix)
W&W
Bigfoot (Dillon Francis Remix)
Bigfoot (Dillon Francis Remix)
Get Low (W&W Remix)
Dillon Francis
Get Low (W&W Remix)
Get Low (W&W Remix)
Bigfoot
W&W
Bigfoot
Bigfoot
Shocker (Heavy Fire Remix)
Headhunterz
Shocker (Heavy Fire Remix)
Shocker (Heavy Fire Remix)
I Got U (W&W Festival Mix) (feat. Jax Jones)
Duke Dumont
I Got U (W&W Festival Mix) (feat. Jax Jones)
I Got U (W&W Festival Mix) (feat. Jax Jones)
Rocket (Original Mix)
Blasterjaxx
Rocket (Original Mix)
Rocket (Original Mix)
Rocket
W&W
Rocket
Rocket
Bigfoot Vs How We Do (Victor Niglio Mash-Up)
W&W
Bigfoot Vs How We Do (Victor Niglio Mash-Up)
Bigfoot Vs How We Do (Victor Niglio Mash-Up)
The Code (LocoMotive Edit)
V-T3K, Ummet Ozcan & W&W
The Code (LocoMotive Edit)
The Code (LocoMotive Edit)
Performer
Thunder
W&W
Thunder
Thunder
Heat The Invasion Up (W&W Mashup)
W&W
Heat The Invasion Up (W&W Mashup)
Ghost Town
W&W
Ghost Town
Ghost Town
ID
W&W
ID
ID
Lift Off Comes Again (W&W Mash Up)
W&W
Lift Off Comes Again (W&W Mash Up)
Jumper (feat. W&W)
Hardwell
Jumper (feat. W&W)
Jumper (feat. W&W)
Symphonica (Bare Remix)
W&W
Symphonica (Bare Remix)
Symphonica (Bare Remix)
Lift Off
W&W
Lift Off
Lift Off
AK-47 (Chris Schweizer Remix)
W&W
AK-47 (Chris Schweizer Remix)
AK-47 (Chris Schweizer Remix)
Shotgun
W&W
Shotgun
Shotgun
Invasion
W&W
Invasion
Invasion
Twist (Rick Mitchells & BS Van Essen Remix)
W&W
Twist (Rick Mitchells & BS Van Essen Remix)
Impact (MaRIo Remix)
W&W
Impact (MaRIo Remix)
Impact (MaRIo Remix)
Similar Artists
