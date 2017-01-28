Cliff Masterson
Cliff Masterson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5df1ce75-b510-4ba8-b97a-a42e3ab93a1b
Cliff Masterson Biography (Wikipedia)
Cliff Masterson is an orchestrator, conductor, songwriter, arranger and music producer.
He graduated from the Royal Academy of Music in 1995.
Cliff was awarded an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music (ARAM) in 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cliff Masterson Tracks
Sort by
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) - Historical Footage
Rupert Gregson‐Williams
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) - Historical Footage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) - Historical Footage
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist