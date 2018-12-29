Noah Lindsey Cyrus (born January 8, 2000) is an American actress and singer. She voiced the title role in the English version of the 2009 animated feature film Ponyo. In 2016, she released her debut single "Make Me (Cry)", featuring vocals from Labrinth.

Noah is the fifth child of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus and the youngest sibling of Trace and Miley Cyrus. She was named one of Time's 30 Most Influential Teens in 2017.