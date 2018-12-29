Noah CyrusBorn 8 January 2000
Noah Cyrus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04k8v5n.jpg
2000-01-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5df148ae-78eb-495a-8a0b-d16f3105992d
Noah Cyrus Biography (Wikipedia)
Noah Lindsey Cyrus (born January 8, 2000) is an American actress and singer. She voiced the title role in the English version of the 2009 animated feature film Ponyo. In 2016, she released her debut single "Make Me (Cry)", featuring vocals from Labrinth.
Noah is the fifth child of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus and the youngest sibling of Trace and Miley Cyrus. She was named one of Time's 30 Most Influential Teens in 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Noah Cyrus Tracks
Sort by
My Way
One Bit
My Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qfq54.jpglink
My Way
Last played on
My Way
One Bit
My Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06pq90m.jpglink
My Way
Last played on
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Noah Cyrus
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k8v5p.jpglink
My Way
One Bit
My Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thjlf.jpglink
My Way
Last played on
Waiting (feat. Noah Cyrus)
Jake Bugg
Waiting (feat. Noah Cyrus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mw77k.jpglink
Waiting (feat. Noah Cyrus)
Last played on
All Falls Down (feat. Noah Cyrus)
Alan Walker
All Falls Down (feat. Noah Cyrus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055vscp.jpglink
All Falls Down (feat. Noah Cyrus)
Last played on
Team
Noah Cyrus
Team
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k8v5p.jpglink
Team
Last played on
We Are... (feat. MØ)
Noah Cyrus
We Are... (feat. MØ)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k8v5p.jpglink
We Are... (feat. MØ)
Last played on
Slow (Rehab Remix) (feat. Noah Cyrus)
Matoma
Slow (Rehab Remix) (feat. Noah Cyrus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qwtl.jpglink
Slow (Rehab Remix) (feat. Noah Cyrus)
Last played on
Slow (CID Remix) (feat. Noah Cyrus)
Matoma
Slow (CID Remix) (feat. Noah Cyrus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qwtl.jpglink
Slow (CID Remix) (feat. Noah Cyrus)
Last played on
We Are... LOOPED (feat. MØ)
Noah Cyrus
We Are... LOOPED (feat. MØ)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k8v5p.jpglink
We Are... LOOPED (feat. MØ)
Last played on
All Falls Down
Alan Walker
All Falls Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p35rj.jpglink
All Falls Down
Last played on
Back to artist