Kitty KatGerman rapper Katharina Löwel. Born 22 January 1982
Kitty Kat
1982-01-22
Katharina Löwel (born 22 January 1982 in Berlin, Germany), better known under her stage name Kitty Kat or Kitten Ket, is a German rapper and singer. She became famous as an Aggro Berlin member, where she was signed from 2006 to 2009.
Cold Bump
Kitty Kat
Gentleman
Kitty Kat
