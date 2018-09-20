Calvin BozeJazz trumpeter and bandleader. Born 15 October 1916. Died June 1970
Calvin Boze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1916-10-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5deca028-6977-414a-9a63-dbf1c79c3a43
Calvin Boze Biography (Wikipedia)
Calvin B. Boze, Jr. (October 15, 1916 – June 18, 1970) was an American trumpeter and bandleader, best known for his recordings at the turn of the 1950s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Calvin Boze Tracks
Sort by
Stinkin' From Drinkin'
Calvin Boze
Stinkin' From Drinkin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stinkin' From Drinkin'
Last played on
Safronia B
Calvin Boze
Safronia B
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Safronia B
Last played on
Calvin Boze Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist