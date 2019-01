Andy & Lucas is a popular Spanish Flamenco-inspired pop duo originally from the province of Cádiz in Spain. The band consists of Andrés Morales and Lucas González, who first knew each other as neighbours and friends in their Cádiz neighborhood of La Laguna.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia