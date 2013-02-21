Andy & LucasFormed 2003
Andy & Lucas
2003
Andy & Lucas Biography (Wikipedia)
Andy & Lucas is a popular Spanish Flamenco-inspired pop duo originally from the province of Cádiz in Spain. The band consists of Andrés Morales and Lucas González, who first knew each other as neighbours and friends in their Cádiz neighborhood of La Laguna.
