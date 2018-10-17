Gundula JanowitzBorn 2 August 1937
Gundula Janowitz



Gundula Janowitz Biography (Wikipedia)
Gundula Janowitz (born August 2, 1937) is a German-born Austrian lyric soprano singer of operas, oratorios, lieder, and concerts. She is one of the most renowned opera singers of the 20th century and was pre-eminent in the 1960s and 1970s.
Gundula Janowitz Tracks
September (Four Last Songs)
Richard Strauss
Selig sind die Toten (A German Requiem)
Johannes Brahms
Denn wir haben hie keine bleibende Statt (A German Requiem)
Johannes Brahms
Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen (A German Requiem)
Johannes Brahms
Denn alles Fleisch es ist wie Gras (A German Requiem)
Johannes Brahms
Selig sing, die da Leid tragen (A German Requiem)
Johannes Brahms
Capriccio Op.85 - last scene
Richard Strauss
Der Konig in Thule, D. 367
Franz Schubert
Christmas Oratorio BWV 248
Johann Sebastian Bach
Selig, wie die Sonne from Die Meisetrsinger von Nurnberg
Richard Wagner
Orchestra
Four Last Songs - No.4, Im Abendrot
Richard Strauss
September (Vier letzte Lieder)
Richard Strauss
Porgi, Amor...(Le nozze di Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Parsifal - Komm, komm, holder Knabe
Richard Wagner
Wiegenlied, D867
Franz Schubert
Vier Letzte Lieder
Richard Strauss
Die Fledermaus - Klänge der Heimat
Johann Strauss II
Die Zauberflöte - Ach, Ich fuhls
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Herr, lehre doch mich (A German Requiem)
Johannes Brahms
Beim Schlafengehen from Four Last Songs
Richard Strauss
Symphony No. 9: Final Mvmt
Ludwig van Beethoven
Le nozze di Figaro Act 4
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Orchestra
Ellens Gesang III, 'Ave Maria'
Franz Schubert
Die Forelle, D 550
Franz Schubert
Concert Aria: 'A questo seno deh vieni/Or che il cielo a me ti rende', K.374
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Spring, from Four Last Songs
Richard Strauss
Le Nozze Di Figaro - Finale
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Conductor
Orchestra
Der Freischutz Act II: Wie nahte mir der Schlummer...Leise, leise, fromme Weise
Carl Maria von Weber
Orchestra
Four Last Songs
Richard Strauss
Le Nozze di Figaro - Sull' aria...che soave zefiretto
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Orchestra
Conductor
Sull Aria
Edith Mathis
Che soave zeffiretto (Le Nozze di Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Orchestra
Carmina burana - cantiones profanae for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Carl Orff
September
Strauss
Composer
Le nozze di Figaro - Act 4; Gente, gente, all'armi
Deutsche Oper Orchestra, Hermann Prey, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, Tatiana Troyanos, Gundula Janowitz, Edith Mathis & Karl Böhm
Performer
Tagebuchszene der Laura (Der Ring des Polykrates)
Austrian State Radio Orchestra, Gundula Janowitz, Erich Wolfgang Korngold & Wilhelm Loibner
Performer
Excerpt from 4th movement of Symphony No.9 in D minor "Choral"
Ludwig van Beethoven
Four Last Songs, No.2: September
Richard Strauss
Four Last Songs, No.3: Beim Schlafengehen (Going to Sleep)
Richard Strauss
Sull'Aria...Che Soave Zoffiretto
Gundula Janowitz
Past BBC Events
Proms 1964: Prom 20
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3xzc8
Royal Albert Hall
1964-08-17T22:40:41
17
Aug
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
