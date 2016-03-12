KonstruktivistFormed 1980
Konstruktivist
1980
Konstruktivist Biography
Konstruktivits is a British industrial band. Formed in 1982, they were mostly active in the 1980s, with recording activity continuing until today.
The band was formed by Glenn Michael Wallis from his previous band Heute, a krautrock-influenced trio. 1990s members were Wallis, Lawrence Burton, Joseph Ahmed, R. Alcapone Shiells and Mark Crumby.
In 2000, Wallis changed the band's name to Konstruktivist, with the spelling Konstruktivists also being used.
