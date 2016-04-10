AlfieBritish band. Disbanded 27 October 2005
Alfie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgvb.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5de30e06-ded0-4925-b86e-fe2a49c3557b
Alfie Biography (Wikipedia)
Alfie were an English indie rock band, formed in 1998 in Manchester. The band were composed of singer Lee Gorton, guitarist-vocalist Ian Smith, drummer Sean Kelly, bassist Sam Morris and cellist-guitarist Matt McGeever.
Gorton admitted that the name Alfie "was just plucked out of the air", but with it being one of the first bands alphabetically had helped them as, for example, when the band "played All Tomorrow's Parties, it looked like we were headlining".
The band released four studio albums before disbanding in 2005.
Alfie Tracks
Protracted
Alfie
Protracted
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvb.jpglink
Protracted
Last played on
Hey Mole (6 Music Session, 15 Sep 2003)
Alfie
Hey Mole (6 Music Session, 15 Sep 2003)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvb.jpglink
Hey Mole (6 Music Session, 15 Sep 2003)
Last played on
Hy Brasil
Alfie
Hy Brasil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvb.jpglink
Hy Brasil
Last played on
People
Alfie
People
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvb.jpglink
People
Last played on
You Make No Bones
Alfie
You Make No Bones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvb.jpglink
You Make No Bones
Last played on
Feeling So Good
Alfie
Feeling So Good
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvb.jpglink
Feeling So Good
Last played on
1971 The End
Alfie
1971 The End
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvb.jpglink
1971 The End
Last played on
Masquerade Parade
Alfie
Masquerade Parade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvb.jpglink
Masquerade Parade
Last played on
Bends
Alfie
Bends
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvb.jpglink
Bends
Last played on
Don't Be Blue
Alfie
Don't Be Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvb.jpglink
Don't Be Blue
Last played on
