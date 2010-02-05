Yomo ToroBorn 26 July 1933. Died 30 June 2012
Yomo Toro
1933-07-26
Yomo Toro Biography (Wikipedia)
Víctor Guillermo "Yomo" Toro (26 July 1933 – 30 June 2012) was a Puerto Rican guitarist and cuatro player. Known internationally as "The King of the Cuatro," Toro recorded over 150 albums throughout a 60-year career and worked extensively with Cuban legends Arsenio Rodríguez and Alfonso "El Panameño" Joseph; salsa artists Willie Colón, Héctor Lavoe and Rubén Blades; and artists from other music genres including Frankie Cutlass, Harry Belafonte, Paul Simon, Linda Ronstadt and David Byrne.
