Stanley Ernest Sulzmann (born 30 November 1948 in London) is an English jazz saxophonist.

Sulzmann began on saxophone at age 13 and played in Bill Ashton's London Youth Jazz Orchestra, later the National Youth Jazz Orchestra. He studied at the Royal Academy of Music from 1969-1972. In the 1970s he played with the Clarke-Boland Big Band (1971), Mike Gibbs (1971), John Taylor and Kenny Wheeler, Volker Kriegel, Eberhard Weber, Zbigniew Seifert (1973), Phil Woods (1978), Clark Terry (1978), and Gordon Beck. In the 1980s he worked with Gil Evans (1983), Paul McCartney(1987), the European Jazz Ensemble (1983),the James Last Orchestra, the Hilversum Radio Orchestra, the Hamburg-based NDR Big Band, and the London Jazz Orchestra. Collaborations in the 1990s include with Allan Botschinsky, David Murray (1997), Paul Clarvis (1998), and Bruno Castellucci (1998). Television audiences around the world have heard him as the saxophone soloist in The Belgian Detective, the theme music to ITV's Poirot, composed by Christopher Gunning.