Spanish Harlem Orchestra
2000
Spanish Harlem Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
Spanish Harlem Orchestra is a Latin dance music orchestra based in the United States, founded by Aaron Levinson and Oscar Hernandez.
Their debut album was released in October 2002. The orchestra often tours worldwide.
Spanish Harlem Orchestra Tracks
La Banda
Spanish Harlem Orchestra
La Banda
La Banda
Mama Guela
Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Mama Guela
Mama Guela
Tu te lo Pierdes
Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Tu te lo Pierdes
Tu te lo Pierdes
