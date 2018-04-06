André Cardinal DestouchesBorn 6 April 1672. Died 7 February 1749
André Cardinal Destouches
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1672-04-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ddc5dc9-03c4-49fc-bdc4-10ce53b101db
Biography (Wikipedia)
André Cardinal Destouches (sometimes called des Touches) (baptised 6 April 1672 – 7 February 1749) was a French composer best known for the opéra-ballet Les élémens.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Les éléments (Chaconne)
André Cardinal Destouches
Les éléments (Chaconne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghf0h.jpglink
Les éléments (Chaconne)
Last played on
Un Opéra pour trois rois
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Un Opéra pour trois rois
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypw.jpglink
Un Opéra pour trois rois
Choir
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Les Elemens (Extracts from ballet-opera)
André Cardinal Destouches
Les Elemens (Extracts from ballet-opera)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Les Elemens (Extracts from ballet-opera)
Last played on
Chaconne from Les Elemens
André Cardinal Destouches
Chaconne from Les Elemens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chaconne from Les Elemens
Last played on
Chaconne from Act 3 of Les Élémens
André Cardinal Destouches
Chaconne from Act 3 of Les Élémens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chaconne from Act 3 of Les Élémens
Last played on
Chaconne from Les Élémens – opera-ballet
André Cardinal Destouches
Chaconne from Les Élémens – opera-ballet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chaconne from Les Élémens – opera-ballet
Last played on
Artist Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist