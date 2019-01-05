Ivan NevilleBorn 19 August 1959
Ivan Neville
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959-08-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ddbb875-2458-403f-9f7e-1d472d2f8c4b
Ivan Neville Biography (Wikipedia)
Ivan Neville (born August 19, 1959) is an American multi-instrumentalist musician, singer, and songwriter. He is the son of Aaron Neville and nephew to members of The Neville Brothers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ivan Neville Tracks
Sort by
Dance Your Blues Away
Ivan Neville
Dance Your Blues Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance Your Blues Away
Last played on
Mr. Stormalong
Ivan Neville
Mr. Stormalong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr. Stormalong
Last played on
Ivan Neville Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist