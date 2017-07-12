Segun BucknorBorn 29 March 1946. Died 11 August 2017
Segun Bucknor (29 March 1946 – 11 August 2017) was a Nigerian musician and journalist active during the 1960s and 1970s. He was a pianist and guitarist specializing in genres ranging from soul music to pop music and to funk. Through their brief career, Segun Bucknor and the Assembly released a variety of music dealing with Nigerian culture or political influence which was described by the BBC as an "interesting slice of Nigerian pop music history and culture".
Bucknor was the father of media personality Tosyn Bucknor and businesswoman Funke Bucknor-Obruthe.
