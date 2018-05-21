Daniel LéviFrench singer-songwriter. Born 26 August 1961
Daniel Lévi (born 26 August 1961), is a French singer-songwriter, composer and pianist.
Daniel Lévi Tracks
Adagio and Allegro, Op 70
Robert Schumann
Adagio and Allegro, Op 70
Adagio and Allegro, Op 70
Shéhérazade
Daniel Lévi
Shéhérazade
Shéhérazade
