Joseph BrackettBorn 6 May 1797. Died 4 July 1882
Joseph Brackett
1797-05-06
Joseph Brackett Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Brackett Jr. (May 6, 1797 – July 4, 1882) was an American songwriter, author, and elder of The United Society of Believers in Christ's Second Appearing, better known as the Shakers. Brackett's most famous song, "Simple Gifts", is still widely performed and adapted.
Joseph Brackett Tracks
Simple Gifts (feat. Congregation of Leeds Cathedral, Christopher Johns & Geoff Ellerby)
Simple gifts arr. Aaron Copland
