The Plastic People of the UniverseFormed September 1968
The Plastic People of the Universe
1968-09
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Plastic People of the Universe (PPU) is a Czech rock band from Prague. It was the foremost representative of Prague's underground culture (1968–1989), which had gone against the grain of Czechoslovakia's Communist regime. Due to their non-conformism, members of the band often suffered serious repercussions such as arrests. The group continues to perform despite the death of its founder, main composer and bassist, Milan "Mejla" Hlavsa in 2001.
Tracks
Toxika
The Wondrous Mandarin
Hatred of the Ox
Bad Thing
Railways Rumble
Midnight Mouse
