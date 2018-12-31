Audio Bullys are an electronic music project, originally consisting of Simon Franks and Tom Dinsdale. The group were once managed by the DJ and presenter George Lamb.

Franks and Dinsdale released their debut album Ego War in 2003, and two years later followed up with Generation. In making Generation, the group worked with Suggs of Madness, collaborating on the track "This Road". Despite reaching number 3 in the UK Singles Chart with their 2005 hit, "Shot You Down", which sampled the Nancy Sinatra version of the song "Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)", the album was poorly received.

Their third album, Higher Than the Eiffel, was released on 29 March 2010. Again this featured a collaboration with Suggs as well as his bandmate, keyboardist Mike Barson.

On 18 February 2012, it was announced through the group's official Facebook page that Dinsdale had left the group. Franks continues to perform live as Audio Bullys, and intends to release new material in the near future. On 5 September 2016 a collaboration with Surge entitled "It Was A Very Good Year" was released through Spinnin' Records.