Jay and The Techniques
Jay & the Techniques was an American pop group formed in Allentown, Pennsylvania during the mid-1960s. Their song "Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie", released in 1967 on the Smash label, reached the Top 10 on the R&B chart.
Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie
Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie
Are You Ready For This
Are You Ready For This
Don't Ask Me To Forget
Don't Ask Me To Forget
Strawberry Shortcake
Baby Make Your Own Sweet Music
Baby Make Your Own Sweet Music
Keep The Ball Rollin'
Keep The Ball Rollin'
Contact
Contact
