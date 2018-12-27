Emilie Mover
Emilie Mover is a Canadian singer-songwriter who writes music in genres such as folk, jazz, and children's music. She has released a number of solo albums in diverse styles, and in 2013 her solo album The Stella and Sam Album won the Juno Award for Children's Album of the Year. A frequent guest artist, she performed the vocals for the Lost Girl theme song in 2010, and her music has appeared on Girls, Pretty Little Liars, and Grey's Anatomy.
