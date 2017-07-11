Why? (styled as WHY?) is an American alternative hip hop and indie rock band. The band was founded in 2004 by Cincinnati rapper and singer Yoni Wolf, who had been using Why? as his stage name since 1997. In addition to Wolf, who serves as lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, the band consists of multi-instrumentalists and backing vocalists Doug McDiarmid and Matt Meldon, and drummer and backing vocalist Josiah Wolf, who is Yoni Wolf's older brother.

The band has released five studio albums, along with several extended plays, demo albums, and live albums, since their inception. Their first album, 2005's Elephant Eyelash, came two years after Yoni Wolf's final release as Why?. They followed this album with Alopecia (2008), Eskimo Snow (2009), Mumps, Etc. (2012), and Moh Lhean (2017).