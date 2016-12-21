Richard ColesBorn 26 March 1962
Richard Coles
Richard Coles Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Keith Robert Coles (born 26 March 1962) is an English musician, journalist and Church of England priest. Now vicar of Finedon in Northamptonshire, he was formerly the multi-instrumentalist who partnered Jimmy Somerville in the 1980s band The Communards, which achieved three Top Ten hits, including the Number 1 record and best-selling single of 1986, a dance version of "Don't Leave Me This Way". He also appears frequently on radio and television as well as in newspapers. In March 2011 he became the regular host of BBC Radio 4's Saturday Live programme.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emggwh
2016-12-21T22:26:15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02g72s6.jpg
