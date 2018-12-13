Wand is an American psychedelic rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 2013. The band consists of Cory Hanson (vocals, guitar), Sofia Arreguin (synth, vocals), Robert Cody (guitar) Lee Landey (bass) and Evan Burrows (drums).

The band released three studio albums in quick succession, Ganglion Reef (2014), Golem (2015) and 1000 Days (2015). Their fourth studio album, Plum, was released on September 22, 2017. In May 2018, they released their first EP, Perfume.